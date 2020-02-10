Virginia school district buses get cameras to cite illegal passing

A Virginia school district is set to install cameras on all of its buses this week to catch drivers who illegally pass the vehicles while they're stopped to let students in and out.

The Virginian-Pilot reports that violators who are recorded passing a stopped school bus will be fined $250 or face a reckless driving misdemeanor.

The newspaper says a little more than half of each citation will go to Chesapeake Public Schools.

According to the district, 14 cameras will be installed on each of its 583 buses, all set to be in place by March. The district says interior and rear cameras will also be installed to monitor student safety.