Carilion introduces Ironman, with bike course along Blue Ridge Parkway

The IRONMAN Group has announced course details for the inaugural Carilion Clinic Ironman triathlon.

The centerpiece for the 70.3-mile route includes a bike course along the Blue Ridge Parkway. It will run from Roanoke County to Botetourt County, along the parkway into Vinton and ending in the city of Roanoke.

The swim portion will be in Carvins Cove Reservoir; the run portion will be along the Roanoke River Greenway,

The triathlon is scheduled for Sunday, June 7.

For more information on the event, click here.