Two men killed in crash in Pittsyvania County

Virginia State Police are investigating a crash that killed two men Wednesday.

Troopers responded to the scene of the crash shortly after 5 a.m.

The investigation indicates the driver of a Honda Civic was headed east on Callands Road in Pittsylvania County, just west of the intersection with Deer Haven Drive, crossed the center line and collided with a Dodge Ram headed west.

Both drivers died at the scene of the crash. They have been identified as Quintez Nibblett, 27, of Martinsville, driving the Honda, and driver of the truck, Michael K. Pickral, 51, of Chatham.

Both were wearing seatbelts.