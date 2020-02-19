Father sues airline over boy's sexual assault during layover

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) -- A man in Florida is suing an airline, claiming his 6-year-old son was sexually assaulted by an airline employee while traveling as an unaccompanied minor from Brazil to the United States. The father filed the negligence lawsuit Monday against LATAM Airlines in federal court in Orlando, Florida. The airline didn't respond to an email seeking comment. The lawsuit says the airline failed to train its employees and supervise them. The lawsuit says a flight attendant misplaced the boy's travel documents and he was unable to board a Florida-bound flight. The lawsuit says the boy was put up at a hotel where he was assaulted.