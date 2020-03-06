Trump to honor retired pro golfers with Medal of Freedom

WASHINGTON (AP) -- President Donald Trump is honoring a pair of retired pro golfers with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. It's the highest honor the president can give to a civilian. The White House says Annika S?renstam and Gary Player will receive the honors during a White House ceremony on March 23. Both are members of the World Golf Hall of Fame. Both also joined Trump for a round of golf on his private club in northern Virginia last fall. Trump awarded a Presidential Medal of Freedom to Tiger Woods last year after Woods claimed his fifth Masters title.