Judge sides with transgender Alaska librarian in health case

JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) -- A federal judge in Alaska has ruled that a state health care plan that has excluded coverage of gender-confirming surgery for transgender employees is discriminatory. The decision came Friday in a 2018 case filed against the state by Jennifer Fletcher. Fletcher is a legislative librarian who said she was forced to pay thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket costs for medically necessary transition-related care not covered by her insurance plan. Her attorneys said in legal documents that a blanket exclusion of coverage for gender-confirming surgery violates a prohibition on sex discrimination. A spokeswoman said the state Department of Law is reviewing the decision.