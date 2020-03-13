Snowshoe Mountain Resort cancels weekend festival, adjusts cancellation policies

Snowshoe Mountain Resort is canceling its Ballhooter Festival amid growing coronavirus concerns.

"This was not an easy decision to make as we want to provide our guests a fun, memorable experience, however the safety of our guests, employees, and our community takes precedent," Snowshoe Mountain said.

The resort will remain open for normal business operations and is taking extra steps to keep its facilities clean. Snowshoe has also relaxed its cancellation policy.

The resort is adding more hand sanitizing stations to areas that see the most people travel through, President Patti Duncan said in a press release.

Staff is disinfection and cleaning spaces like public restrooms, food halls, kitchen surfaces, door handles, tables, computer workstations, restaurants, bars, and lesson and check-in counters more frequently.

Employees who are sick or appear symptomatic have been asked to stay home, Duncan said.

The ski resort is asking visitors to avoid staying at their facility if they appear to be experiencing any illness or have come in contact with someone who is sick. The mountain has adjusted its cancellation policy to accommodate this request, Duncan said.

In addition to that, Snowshoe is adjusting its policies for future bookings as well.

The mountain is making trips 100 percent refundable for people who book between now and Sunday, May 10 as long as visitors cancel up to 24 hours in advance.

