MerleFest canceled due to coronavirus concerns

MerleFest in North Carolina has canceled its music festival scheduled for the end of April following government decisions regarding the coronavirus.

The music festival is hosted in Wilkesboro, NC which is about 2 hours southwest of Blacksburg and boasted headliners like Willie Nelson, Melissa Etheridge and Mavis Staples.

The cancellation comes after Wilkes County leaders canceled all gatherings with more than 100 people.

“While this decision is disappointing for all of us, we fully support the directive from our county officials,” organizers said in a press release.

The festival is offering three different options for those who have purchased tickets.

Ticket-holders can either convert their purchase into a donation to the Wilkes Community College Foundation, they can roll their tickets forward to use during MerleFest 2021, or they can get a refund for their order.

For more information about the options and cancellation visit the festival’s webpage.

