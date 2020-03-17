Rocky Mount's Harvester estimates months of recovery from effect of Coronavirus

The threat of the Coronavirus is hitting the arts and entertainment industry hard, which is, in turn, affecting other parts of the hospitality industry.

Of course, our hometowns have not been spared that heartache.

The Harvester Performance Center in Rocky Mount has had to reschedule or cancel its shows for the next several weeks.

Matt Hankins, Assistant Town Manager and CEO of the Harvester, said it's a particularly tough pill to swallow because they were just about to set a quarterly attendance record. Not only that, but it has a ripple effect on the entire community.

"The real impact is with the community," Hankins said. "Because the Harvester means so much to bringing restaurant traffic, to bringing retail traffic, lodgers to Rocky Mount. Those are really the businesses that are first in our minds right now."

They fear it could take several months for the Harvester and others to recover from the blow.

