Roanoke man faces federal drug and firearm charges

A Roanoke man faces several charges related to a federal drug and gun investigation.

Michael Patterson, 37, is accused of possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine and fentanyl, as well as being a previously convicted felon illegally in possession of a firearm, and possessing a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Patterson is on federal supervised release for a previous conviction.

“Despite the unprecedented and challenging circumstances of the coronavirus pandemic, we are totally committed to protecting the public and enforcing federal law,” said U.S. Attorney Thomas Cullen. “I am particularly grateful for the dedication and bravery of our agents and local police officers who continue to do this critical work while risking their own health and well-being.”

According to court documents, the alleged criminal activity occurred on or about November 8, 2019 in Salem.

