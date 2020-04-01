Rowling starts Harry Potter At Home for housebound families

J.K. Rowling is hoping a dash of Harry Potter will help families confined to their homes during the coronavirus pandemic.

The author has launched an online initiative, www.harrypotterathome.com, which features quizzes, games and other activities. Rowling for the month of April has also partnered with the audio publisher-distributor Audible and the library e-book provider Overdrive for free audio and digital editions of the first Potter book, "Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone."

Rowling's British and American print publishers, Bloomsbury and Scholastic, will contribute materials to the Potter web site and to their own web sites.