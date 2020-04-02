'Surreal': NY funeral homes struggle as virus deaths surge

NEW YORK (AP) -- Many funeral homes in New York and around the globe are in crisis as they try to meet surging demand amid the coronavirus pandemic. Funeral directors are being squeezed on one side by inundated hospitals trying to offload bodies, and on the other by the fact that cemeteries and crematoriums are booked for a week at least. Pat Marmo's company in Brooklyn is equipped to handle 40 to 60 cases at a time, no problem. On Thursday morning, it was taking care of 185. He and others are desperate for help.