COVID-19 plateau may have begun, according to local health expert

“We’re confidently optimistic that a plateau has begun.”

That's according to Molly O’Dell, director of communicable disease control with the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts, when talking about the COVID-19 pandemic.

But there is no timetable and there is much work to be done.

She says in the Allegheny Health District, there are roughly two new cases a day, but that symptomatic people only are being tested. Testing on asymptomatic should begin soon, but there is no set timeframe.

O'Dell says she has seen an incident in which several cases were related to people not adhering to social distancing.

She says it takes about 14 days to recover from COVID-19, but can't answer questions about how many people have recovered. She also says confirmed cases that are being reported are just a tip of the iceberg of cases that exist.

O'Dell says it's not time to start changing practices such as opening businesses back up or relaxing social distancing, as longer periods of time with no cases are needed.

She says with a normal epidemic period, you generally know it's passed when there are four weeks with no cases. But COVID-19 is not normal, in that we don’t know exactly how many cases exist since people with no symptoms aren’t being tested.

