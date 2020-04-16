Roanoke County Public Schools to hold online graduation ceremonies

Roanoke County Public Schools is planning to celebrate the Class of 2020 with, among other things, online graduation ceremonies that will premiere May 19 and 20.

Those will be followed by in-person celebrations this summer or fall. These events will be scheduled once the current restrictions on large gatherings have been lifted.

“Our principals, our school board and I are 100-percent committed to having in-person ceremonies and celebrations eventually. Our seniors have earned that,” said Dr. Ken Nicely, superintendent of Roanoke County Public Schools. “Meanwhile, our also seniors deserve to receive, on time, the diploma they have earned. We are working with our principals to produce an online ceremony to give our seniors a meaningful event for their scheduled graduation day, with the promise that there will be an in-person event later this year when it is possible. Doing both takes a lot of work, planning and effort, but our kids deserve for us to do everything we can, and I want to commend our high schools for their incredible efforts,” Nicely added.

Schools will send additional information to seniors in the coming days and weeks about graduation and additional celebrations and recognitions. Online graduations will be streamed via the Roanoke County Public Schools website.

Click here for a message to seniors and parents sent on April 16 by Dr. Nicely.

