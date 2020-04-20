Train conductor taken to hospital after tanker truck driver hits train

A train conductor is being treated at a hospital after a train was hit by a tanker truck Monday afternoon.

The incident happened near Walton Road in Radford. The driver of a tanker truck carrying Roundup weed killer hit the train. Some Roundup spilled, but it has been contained, according to a Montgomery County spokesperson, and there was no need for evacuations.

The train has a propane tank on it, and crews are working to remove it as a precaution, but no traffic impairments are expected.

