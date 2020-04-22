Employee at J.Crew in Lynchburg tests positive for COVID-19

An employee in the Lynchburg Distribution Center of clothing retailer J.Crew has tested positive for COVID-19.

A company spokesperson confirmed the diagnosis based on reports from the Virginia Department of Health.

In a statement, the spokesperson said, "We immediately notified all local employees, quarantined anyone who had been in prolonged close contact with the individual, and closed the facility for an additional deep cleaning."

The statement continues, "The health and safety of our associates, customers and communities is always our top priority, and we will continue to take all precautionary measures, including the use of mandatory temperature checks, promoting social distancing, conducting regular cleaning, and providing associates with masks."

