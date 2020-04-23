Woman arrested for domestic stabbing in Henry County

A Bassett woman has been charged with malicious wounding for a stabbing Wednesday.

27-year-old Kayla Walker is being held without bond in the Henry County Jail.

Henry County deputies were called Wednesday afternoon to an apartment on Brookshire Lane. They were told there had been a domestic altercation between the victim and Walker, who stabbed the victim in the torso. The victim was flown to a hospital.

Walker was arrested at the scene.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.