Bonbrook Mill Road in Rocky Mount is closed from US 220 to Wirtz Road while deputies try to talk a barricaded person from a house.

That's according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

The incident began about 2:45 p.m. Thursday.

No further information has been released.

