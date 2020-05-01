Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center now offering Zoom calls to residents

Many of our correctional facilities are making adjustments because of the virus including ones that house young offenders.

The Roanoke Valley Juvenile Center is only housing about four residents right now, said the new superintendent, Bryan Henry.

He said they've made changes to facility procedure including limiting visitors, taking temperatures upon entering the building and restricting visitation.

The residents have been allowed more phone calls with family than usual. And he said they're also now able to make Zoom calls to family.

"But I can assure you we're keeping our staff and residents as safe as possible," he said. "Again we have not seen any positive cases here. Nobody even showing signs and symptoms here, that's very positive in my impression."

Henry says they've also taken on additional screening questions and measures for incoming residents.

