Radford's annual Memorial Day Service canceled, replaced by radio broadcast

Radford’s annual Memorial Day service has been canceled for 2020 because of coronavirus-related crowd and social distancing concerns.

The service, according to organizers, is the largest in the region, honoring all 59 of the city’s military lost in battle, as well as honoring all military, past and present.

In lieu of the 2020 service, the 2019 service will be broadcast on the WRAD Talk Network: 101.7 FM, 103.5 FM, 107.l FM and 1460 AM, "to continue the tradition of thanking those who have served our nation and region."

The taped ceremonies begin at 11 am Monday, May 25, as recorded at Radford’s Bisset Park.