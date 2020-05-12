Facilities unsure when recreational pools will reopen

Many people will have to wait a while longer to suit up and hop in a pool as facilities and localities work to determine when they can reopen.

Under Governor Northam’s Phase One of reopening, outdoor lap pools will be allowed to reopen for people to exercise, but recreational amenities will stay closed.

The Health Department said those who choose to exercise in a pool are not at any additional risk of becoming infected.

“There is no known ability of this virus to be transmitted through swimming pools so there are no special chemicals that need to be used,” Roanoke City and Alleghany Health District Director Molly O’Dell said.

The city of Roanoke and many area apartment complexes said they don’t know exactly when their pools will reopen and plan to follow the governor’s guidelines.

The city of Lexington announced this morning it does not have plans to open-up its pools at all for the 2020 season.

