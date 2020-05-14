FloydFest 2020 canceled over coronavirus concerns

FloydFest 20 has been canceled because of concerns of crowds during the coronavirus pandemic.

Organizers of the annual world music and arts festival say the event will be back in 2021.

In a statement, organizers say, "Safety, health and wellbeing. For 19 years, we have gathered at FloydFest because we know it’s a sanctuary that fosters these attributes. Now, for one year, it’s concern for these hallmarks that will keep us apart."

The statement continues, "Now, so we can continue to survive and thrive in the future, we must cancel FloydFest 2020~Vision Quest due to the unprecedented coronavirus crisis facing our world. One month from now, we will announce the new logo, theme, art, website, and fresh artistic surprises for FloydFest 21, which will take place July 21 to 25, 2021."

Organizers have offered options for people who have already bought tickets for 2020.

Ticket holders can hold onto their tickets for the 2021 event, donate ticket purchases to the organizers for creation of future events, convert ticket purchases to ticket credits that can be used to attend a future FloydFest, transfer the ticket to someone else, or get a refund.

Click here for information about those options.

