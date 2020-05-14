Name released of woman killed in Henry County; cause of death not determined

Virginia State Police have released the name of a woman found dead in a home in the 1300 block of Wingfield Orchard Road in Henry County.

Police say Pamela S. Morse, 63, of Henry County, was found by her husband when he returned home about 8 a.m. Wednesday. The Henry County Sheriff's Office responded, but contacted Virginia State Police to conduct the investigation, since the husband is a former Henry County deputy.

The death is being investigated as a possible homicide.

Investigators are questioning several people who may have information about the case.

A Jeep that was missing from the driveway when investigators got to the scene was recovered in Franklin County Wednesday night. It is being processed for evidence.

The Virginia Office of the Medical Examiner will determine the cause of Morse's death.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Virginia State Police at 1-800-542-5959.

