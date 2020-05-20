Five taken to hospital after Lynchburg crash

The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after a crash that sent five people to a hospital.

Just after noon Wednesday, officers responded to the 1900 block of Wards Ferry Road. They found two vehicles had been involved in the crash. At least two people were pulled from one of the vehicles.

Two people were taken to Lynchburg General Hospital with serious injuries; three people were taken for treatment of minor injuries, according to police.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to call Officer N. Hertzog at (434) 455-6047.

