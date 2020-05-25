Bridgewater Plaza sees steady influx of customers

Many who were at the lake Monday spent their time at Bridgewater plaza, boating, eating and shopping.

An employee for Bridgewater Sportswear, Mary Gordon Enslow, said the plaza had great customer traffic throughout the weekend. She said she felt that folks were paying attention to social distancing rules and made room for others.

"Traffic has been really well considering our little flood we've had, considering the COVID. People are beating us down but we keep revitalizing and coming back and going strong," Enslow said.

She says there didn't seem to be as many people at the plaza Monday compared to past memorial days.