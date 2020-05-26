18-year-old pedestrian dies 11 days after Brandon Avenue crash

An 18-year-old pedestrian has died, 11 days after being hit in traffic on Brandon Avenue SW in Roanoke.

Mackenzie Beyers of Troutville died early May 26.

She was one of two pedestrians hit in traffic in the 900 block of Brandon Avenue May 15, according to Roanoke City Police. Police have not released information about the condition of the other victim.

Two vehicles were involved; no information has been released about the status of the drivers, as an investigation continues. No charges have been filed.

