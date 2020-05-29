Lynchburg PD Chief: Death of George Floyd "not representative of the police profession"

The chief of the Lynchburg Police Department says the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis is "unconscionable, horrifying, and is not representative of the police profession."

In a statement on Facebook, Chief Ryan Zuidema said, "Our hearts are breaking and our condolences are with the family of George Floyd as they grieve the unnecessary loss of their family member."

Zuidema said this type of behavior, involving an officer kneeling on a suspect's neck, leading to his death, will not be accepted by members of his department. He said, "In every interaction, our officers will treat all individuals with respect and dignity at all times."

Read below for the chief's statement to his staff:

