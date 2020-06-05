Black owned Roanoke businesses thankful for extra support

There's a street in Wasena full of colorful doors. Behind them, there are even more similarities.

"It's the topic of conversation in the shop now, everyone wants to speak on it, what's going on in the world, and the barbershop is the best place to do it," said Stephen Webb, owner of Proud Pop's Barber Shop.

The barbers at Proud Pop's will take the title of barber or counselor interchangeably.

And in a brand new black owned business, counseling has been needed the last few days.

"We talk to the public, we talk to everyone, and everyone has been real supportive," said Webb.

Two doors down, there's a coffee shop.

"It's all kind of compounding together between the Black Lives Matter movement, the social injustice, the fight against COVID, the difficulties, I guess we're a little past one year, but we're still a very new small business," said Quincy Randolph.

RND's Owner Quincy Randolph is standing tall. Even with a brief closure he's figured out how to generate sales without having a soul step inside.

Once its safe, a local organization wants to make sure steps are taken inside, especially in shops like Stephen's and Quincy's.

"I don't think there's enough black owned businesses in the USA so absolutely not in Roanoke. The ones we do have I think are wonderful, it's our responsibility to support them," said president of the Beta Chi Omega Chapter of AKA, Sheyonn Baker.

This list is the aftermath of the notion that there isn't enough. The Beta Chi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha started it. In the last few days it's seen some traction.

"It is important that we support black businesses but its important that we support black businesses everyday. So again, just being intentional in our support," said Baker.

Being Intentional. It's what RND and Proud Pop's hopes for in daily conversations, and according to Randolph, it's what's going to push us forward.

"To keep it short and simple, lets have a little more understanding, little bit more empathy and compassion for everybody," said Randolph.

