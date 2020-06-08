Virginia announces temporary halt on evictions during pandemic

Governor Ralph Northam has announced a temporary statewide moratorium on all eviction proceedings in Virginia, in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that has put many people out of work because of temporary business shutdowns.

The governor requested the moratorium in a letter sent to Virginia Supreme Court Chief Justice Donald Lemons over the weekend.

The Chief Justice’s order remains in effect through June 28. It changes the court’s earlier Declaration of Judicial Emergency, and halts all eviction proceedings for nearly three weeks, as the Northam administration works to implement a rent relief program for Virginians not able to pay their rent during the pandemic.

“I am grateful to the Chief Justice for granting this order, and for the activists who have been working tirelessly on this important issue,” said Governor Northam. “Access to safe and stable housing is critically important, and this action will keep thousands of families in their homes as we work to get them the support they need.”

Details of the governor’s rent relief initiative, supported by federal CARES Act funding, will be announced in the coming weeks. Tenants are encouraged by the governor's office to know their rights and responsibilities and pay their rent on time if they are able. Click here for information and resources on tenant rights.

Governor Northam’s letter to Chief Justice Lemons requesting this moratorium is available here. The order from Chief Justice Lemons can be found here.

