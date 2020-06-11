Liberty University basketball player cites "racial insensitivities" in decision to leave

A basketball player for Liberty University in Lynchburg has announced her intention to put her name in the transfer portal based on what she feels are "racial insensitivities" from university leadership.

Asia Todd announced on Twitter she plans to leave Liberty in the wake of President Jerry Falwell, Jr. tweeting against Governor Ralph Northam, using an image allegedly of Northam in blackface from Northam's college yearbook.

Falwell has since removed the tweet and apologized, saying, "I understand that by tweeting an image to remind all of the governor’s racist past, I actually refreshed the trauma that image had caused and offended some by using the image to make a political point."

Todd said the basketball program and coaches are "amazing" and she has formed lifelong friendships, but the university has forced her hand.

"Due to the racial insensitivities shown within the leadership and culture, it simply does not align with my moral compass or personal convictions. Therefore I had to do what I felt was best within my heart and stand up for what is right."