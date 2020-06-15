Carilion loosens patient visitor policy

Carilion Clinic has developed a phased plan to loosen visitor restrictions in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic that led to a no-visitors-allowed policy.

Starting Tuesday, patients undergoing outpatient operations are allowed to have one visitor each.

Inpatient and emergency care patients may also have one visitor each per day. End-of-life patients may have up to four.

Pregnant patients are allowed one visitor and one labor support person.

Starting Wednesday of next week, outpatient and specialty patients are allowed one visitor at clinics and urgent cares.

