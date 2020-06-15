Rain leads to emergency lane closure on Route 460 in Giles County

An emergency right lane closure is in place on westbound Route 460 Business (Pearisburg Bypass) in Giles County because of a slope failure caused by heavy rain.

The damage is a mile west of the Pearisburg/Ripplemead exit.

The Virginia Department of Transportation said drivers should use caution in the work zone and delays may be possible.

It has not yet been determined when the lane may reopen.

For the latest information on traffic impacts in the Salem District, click here.

