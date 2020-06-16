Roanoke College creates Center for Studying Structures of Race

A local college announced this week a more concerted effort to study issues of race and legacies of slavery on a local, state and national level.

Roanoke College has developed The Center for Studying Structures of Race. Much of the center's offerings will be housed in the Monterey House, the renovated slave quarters the college bought in 2002. Work on the center began more than a year ago.

Restoration work on the buildings was complete in 2018. The director. Dr. Jesse Bucher, says it will be used not just for teaching students, but also for research and community engagement on discussions of race.

"We know that our students are going to be coming back to campus in the fall and this is one of the big things that they're going to be talking about," Dr. Bucher said. "And so we, we're happy to be able to provide a center that really offers a place to have some of those conversations."

Dr. Bucher ​said some of the events planned for the fall semester - like reading groups and art installations - have been postponed because of the virus.

