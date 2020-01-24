Six killed in Germany shooting, suspect arrested

Police say six people have been killed and several were injured in a shooting in southwestern Germany.

Police said a suspect has been arrested in connection with the violence in the town of Rot am See. Police spokesman Rudolf Biehlmaier told German broadcaster n-tv that authorities are working on the assumption that “this was a single attacker.”

He said that initial information suggested the suspect, a German citizen, and one or more of the victims knew each other. He said that some of the victims belonged to the same family.