61 new jobs expected with expansion of Bedford County truck company

A manufacturer and distributor of specialized trucks and heavy equipment plans to spend $2.6 million to expand its manufacturing operation in Bedford County. The company announced Tuesday it will double production at its operation in Forest to meet customer demand, creating 61 jobs.

Custom Truck One Source offers sales, rentals, aftermarket parts and service, equipment customization, remanufacturing, financing solutions, and asset disposal, according to a release from Governor Northam's office about the announcement.

Since 2008, Custom Truck has grown from 17 employees in Bedford County to 192 today, and this project represents the company’s third expansion in 10 years. In 2012, Custom Truck added a large welding facility, and in 2018 expanded again with a customer pickup area.

“We’re proud of the continued success we’ve had in Bedford County which has allowed us to launch this current on-site expansion with new jobs and investment,” said Fred Ross, CEO of Custom Truck One Source. “Thanks to the dedication of our skilled workforce and the support we’ve had in Virginia, we will continue to exceed our targets and compete in the global marketplace for years to come.”

“Custom Truck One Source has been manufacturing specialty heavy and aerial lift trucks in Virginia for nearly 30 years,” said Governor Ralph Northam. “Their success demonstrates the incredible value and growth that this industry can rev up for our Commonwealth and local economies. We thank the company for choosing to invest and create 21st-century jobs in Bedford County.”

“As we work to build a strong and diverse economy in all regions of the Commonwealth, we are proud to support this important project and Custom Truck One Source’s continued growth in Virginia,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball. “Bedford County has been an ideal location for the company due to its low operating costs and robust workforce, and we look forward to Custom Truck’s expansion.”

“We are pleased that Custom Truck is on an accelerated growth pace to meet the needs of its industry while adding new, quality jobs in Bedford County,” said Mickey Johnson, member of the Bedford County Board of Supervisors. “We appreciate the company’s commitment to retain its qualified workforce and create new job opportunities.”

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Bedford County to secure the project for Virginia and will support the company’s job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program (VJIP). VJIP provides consultative services and funding to companies creating jobs to support employee recruitment and training activities.

“I am pleased that Custom Truck has decided to expand their current operation in Bedford County,” said Senator Stephen Newman (R-23). “Their choice to further invest in our community is evidence that Bedford County has a thriving business climate and workforce. The addition of 61 new jobs created by this expansion further strengthens the economic vitality of our region. I wish Custom Truck the best as they continue to grow and serve as an outstanding corporate partner in Bedford County.”

“This announcement is further evidence of the strength of our national economy and the vitality of Virginia's skilled workforce,” said Delegate Kathy J. Byron (R-22). “Custom Truck is producing a unique, high demand product in a region that welcomes manufacturing and encourages businesses to grow and expand. I am grateful to Custom Truck for reaffirming their confidence in Virginia, in Bedford County, and in the people of our region.”