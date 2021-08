7-Eleven is letting you bring in your own cup to fill up with any Slurpee you like for $1.50, the average price for a medium Slurpee.

Their 'Bring Your Own Cup Day' will run from Friday, August 18th-Saturday, August 19th, between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can use any cup or container you want, as long as it is leak-proof, safe, sanitary and fits upright within the 10-inch diameter BYOC display cutout in stores.