7 confirmed coronavirus cases in our region

We have two new confirmed coronavirus cases in our area--it's the first in Danville and the first Bedford. There are now 7 confirmed cases in our region. Health officials are racing to stop the spread.

The number of coronavirus cases keeps rising by the day and as of Sunday, we have 67 new cases in Virginia.

You could hear only the wind and birds chirping in downtown Roanoke Sunday. It's pretty unusual for a warm March day. But the empty streets show people are listening to orders from the government and the Virginia Department of Health to keep at a distance of 6 feet from others.

We know that social distancing helps slow the spread of the coronavirus across the globe and in our region. The Virginia Department of Health confirmed Sunday there is a new case in Bedford County. The Pittsylvania-Danville Health District also announced its first case of COVID-19. The patient is a man in his 40's from Danville, who was exposed to a coronavirus case somewhere else in Virginia.

Danville's mayor, Alonzo Jones, said he was saddened but not surprised when he heard the news. He issued the following statement, "We knew it was just a matter of time before there would be a confirmed case in our area. This brings home the importance of practicing social distancing, frequent hand washing, and disinfecting high traffic areas."

There are now 7 confirmed coronavirus cases in our area. The other 5 are in Amerhest County, Lexington, Franklin County, Botetourt County, and Mecklenburg County.

VDH is working day and night to to identify other COVID-19 cases.

Molly O'Dell, Director of Communicable Disease Response for Roanoke/Alleghany Health District with the Virginia Department of Health, says a patient who is diagnosed, known as the index case, will be kept at home for 14 days and if it's more serious, the person will be hospitalized.

"So then we find all the contacts of the index case, and if it's a significant risk, we will have them isolate, self-isolate themselves for 14 days," O'Dell said.

If a contact becomes symptomatic, VDH then tests them. O'Dell says while the hospitals help treat patients, VDH is here to help track the disease, contain it, and slow it down.

Governor Northam told people in Sunday's press conference that slowing this disease down is going to be no easy or quick task.

"Part of our message, as we speak to Virginians, is that this is not a matter of weeks, this is a matter of months," Northam said.