70-year-old man dies in Snowshoe skiing incident

A 70-year-old man died after an incident at Snowshoe Mountain Resort Sunday.

According to WVNS, On January 5, a 70-year-old skier was found unconscious on an intermediate slope in the Silver Creek area. Snowshoe Ski Patrol responded to the scene, providing initial care, The skier was then taken by an ambulance to a hospital, where he later died,

A Snowshoe representative told WVNS they will not be releasing the victim's name because of guest privacy,

Snowshoe released a statement Thursday saying “We were deeply saddened to receive confirmation that he later passed away at a regional hospital. Our thoughts and condolences are with the man’s family and friends. While accidents like this are rare, any time they do occur it deeply saddens all of us in the ski industry. Skier safety is our top priority here at Snowshoe Mountain and we will continue to strive to offer the safest environment possible for our guests”

