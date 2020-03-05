Bond set, trial delayed for Henry County man charged with murdering wife

Bond has been approved and trial has been postponed for a Henry County man facing a first-degree murder charge for the 2018 death of his wife.

In 2019, after a 16-month investigation, the Henry County Sheriff's office charged Thomas Pequignot of Stuart with one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Lorenne Hopkins-Pequignot.

A two-day trial was set to start March 5, 2020, but will be rescheduled so both sides can look at what the prosecution says is new evidence. The new schedule will include time for a three-day trial.

In the meantime, once Pequignot posts $10,000 secured bond, he will be released from Henry County Jail, but will be attached to a home monitor.

January 12, 2018, the Henry County Sheriff's Office began the investigation into the murder after they received a call from Mr. Pequignot, who told dispatch his home had been broken into and he could not find his wife.

When deputies arrived, they found Mrs. Hopkins-Pequignot dead.

The medical examiner ruled she had been strangled to death.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.