71st Annual Uncle Billy's Day in Altavista canceled due to coronavirus pandemic

A staple that brings in thousands from around the Commonwealth each year, Uncle Billy's Day in Altavista, has been canceled amidst concerns of COVID-19.

According to the Altavista Chamber of Commerce, this would have been the 71st annual event and one of the largest they are a part of each year. Uncle Billy's Day Festival is a festival filled with live music, food and vendors to celebrate the location of the Trade Lot where people would bring livestock and goods to sell.

The event, set for June 5 & 6 at English Park, will not be rescheduled for 2020.

