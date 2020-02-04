72-year-old Tennessee woman accused of stabbing boyfriend with scissors

One woman is behind bars after Knoxville Police said she's accused of stabbing her boyfriend in the face with scissors.

According to court documents, Pamala Holladay, 72, was arrested after police were called to a home on Whittle Springs Road just after 2:30 a.m. January 16.

The victim claims Holladay stabbed him in the face with scissors because she was unhappy with their sleeping arrangements.

Officers at the scene reported that both individuals were "extremely intoxicated."

Holladay was charged with aggravated assault and taken into custody.

The victim was treated for his injuries at UT Medical Center.

