73-year-old bicyclist killed after hitting barrier on Virginia Capital Trail

A cyclist was killed in a crash that took place at the Virginia Capital Trail Friday evening.

At approximately 3:10 p.m., James City County Police and Fire Department responded to reports of a bicycle accident near Jamestown High School.

A witness on the scene who was walking her dog observed an elderly male coming down a hill on the Trail before hitting a safety barrier pole. The victim was immediately thrown from his bike.

The victim was Ronald Eddie Fox, 73, from Newport News, was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was wearing a helmet.

This incident is still under investigation and anyone else with information is asked to contact James City County Police.

