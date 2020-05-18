75-year-old man with cognitive impairment missing out of Fairfax Co.

The Virginia State Police issued a senior alert Monday for Michael Leonard Delaney, 75, on behalf of the Fairfax County Police Department.

Delaney was last seen May 10 around 9 pm on surveillance camera leaving Reston Hospital's Door G where he was being treated for a fall and possible stroke. He also suffers from a cognitive impairment. His disappearance poses a credible threat to his health and safety, according to Fairfax County Police.

Delaney is listed at six feet, three inches tall and weighing between 175-180 pounds with blue eyes and grey/white hair. He had been wearing a black jacket over a yellow hospital gown, dark shoes with white soles, and dark-frame eyeglasses with a strap when last seen.

Delaney could be wearing his wedding band, high school gem ring and black watch.

The Fairfax County Police Department asks you contact them at 703-691-2131 with any helpful tips.

