7@four: "Matilda The Musical" by Roanoke Children's Theatre

Roald Dahl's classic, "Matilda," comes to Roanoke this week for a four-day run as performed by the Roanoke Children's Theatre.

Beginning Thursday, this inspiring story of a young girl finding her power within herself is available to see at The Jefferson Center (541 Luck Ave. SW).

Show start times are as follows, according to the theatre's website:

Thursday - 7 p.m.

Friday - 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Saturday - 3 p.m. & 7 p.m.

Sunday - 3 p.m.

