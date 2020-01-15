7@four: Whiskey Winter Fest

Whiskey Winter Fest (Photo: Fifth & Federal Station)
Updated: Wed 4:06 PM, Jan 15, 2020

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Fifth & Federal Station in Lynchburg is celebrating their third anniversary with Whiskey Winter Fest!

Several distilleries are participating in the special event. They include:

- Silverback Distillery
- Bondurant Brothers Distillery
- Virginia Distillery
- Ragged Branch Distillery
- Catoctin Creek Distillery
- Tarnished Truth Distilling Company

There will also be a whiskey educational course with subjects like Virginia whiskey history and tasting whiskey like a pro.

The party runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, please visit the event's Facebook page.

