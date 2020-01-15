7@four: Whiskey Winter Fest

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ7) -- Fifth & Federal Station in Lynchburg is celebrating their third anniversary with Whiskey Winter Fest!
Several distilleries are participating in the special event. They include:
- Silverback Distillery
- Bondurant Brothers Distillery
- Virginia Distillery
- Ragged Branch Distillery
- Catoctin Creek Distillery
- Tarnished Truth Distilling Company
There will also be a whiskey educational course with subjects like Virginia whiskey history and tasting whiskey like a pro.
The party runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.
