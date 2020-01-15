7@four: Whiskey Winter Fest

Fifth & Federal Station in Lynchburg is celebrating their third anniversary with Whiskey Winter Fest!

Several distilleries are participating in the special event. They include:

- Silverback Distillery

- Bondurant Brothers Distillery

- Virginia Distillery

- Ragged Branch Distillery

- Catoctin Creek Distillery

- Tarnished Truth Distilling Company

There will also be a whiskey educational course with subjects like Virginia whiskey history and tasting whiskey like a pro.

The party runs from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, please visit the event's Facebook page.

