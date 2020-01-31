7@four: Adam Ward Classic 2020

A night full of basketball awaits fans at the Fourth Annual Adam Ward Classic, January 31-February 1 in Salem!

According to the event website, spectators can expect to see 20 of the top boys' and girls' teams in the region take the floor at Salem High School (400 Spartan Dr).

Tickets can be bought at the door for both days ($7 for Friday, $10 for Saturday).

Games begin at 4:30 p.m. Friday and get an earlier start Saturday, tipping off at 9:30 a.m. Teams and the rest of each day's schedule can be found by visiting the event website.

Additional information about the Adam Ward scholarship can be found by contacting Hank Luton at 540-521-6169 or hluton@salemva.gov.

