Learn about cultural traditions through dances, martial arts performances and songs, among other demonstrations, at the Taubman Museum of Art!

According to the event Facebook page, guests are invited to celebrate with Asian friends and neighbors in southwest Virginia with this fun and free event!

The event runs from 12 p.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, February 1 at the Taubman Museum of Art (110 Salem Ave SE).

