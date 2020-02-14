7@four: Texas Tavern 90th Anniversary

No matter if you want a "bowl with," or just like it plain, grab your bowl of chile Saturday from 11 a.m. - 4 p.m. for only 90 cents at the Texas Tavern's 90th birthday party!

Join Mayor Sherman Lea and other local and state dignitaries as they honor the Roanoke staple in congratulating them on 90 years in business. According to the Texas Tavern Facebook page, hamburgers will also be just 90 cents during the celebration until 4 p.m.!

The Texas Tavern is located at 114 Church Ave. SW in Downtown Roanoke.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.