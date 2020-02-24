7@four: #SearchforLove2020 Scavenger Hunt

Make a day filled with fun pictures, two distilleries and an ice cream treat be your line of events for February's extra day!

Courtesy of event Facebook page

The carpooling trip begins at 10 a.m. Saturday, February 29 in the parking lot off the greenway at Vic Thomas Park (1234 Midvale Ave. SW) behind Black Dog Salvage.

According to the event's Facebook page, the organizer of the scavenger hunt, Get2KnowNoke, is also holding an Instagram contest where participants are encouraged to take pictures at the different area LOVE signs and post them for a chance to win prizes.

Guests are responsible for their own food and beverages. The tentative return time back to Roanoke is 3:15 p.m.

Copyright 2020 WDBJ7. All rights reserved.