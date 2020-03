The Roanoke Children's Theatre just finished out a successful 2019 season, and they're gearing up for an even better 2020-2021 season!

The RCT will be announcing its productions for the upcoming year Thursday, March 5, at 5:45 p.m. at the Penthouse at Center in the Square.

The event is free and open to the public.

